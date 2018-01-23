Shreveport to invest $7M in roadway improvement plan

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has released her 2018 Roadway Improvement Plan which includes 82 new street projects.

According to a release, the $7.1 million plan will produce street improvements in all districts of the city.

“Although considerable street improvements have been made across the city, there is still much to do,” said Mayor Tyler. “We will continue to do repair and replacement of streets with a sense of urgency.”

The city says the 2018 plan includes continued work on Linwood Avenue and provides an additional $500,000 to the Concrete Streets Improvements project to address concrete street panel repairs that fall beyond the capacity of the Public Works Department.

Mayor Tyler has spent $58.6 million since 2015 on street repairs, according to a news release.

Below is a list of all the city streets that are on tap to be repaired:

