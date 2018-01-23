2 homes hit in drive-by shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 homes hit in drive-by shooting

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Police investigate drive-by shooting, 2 houses hit in the 1900 block of Garden Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) Police investigate drive-by shooting, 2 houses hit in the 1900 block of Garden Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for the gunman or gunman responsible for a shooting that hit two homes Monday night. 

Police believe someone opened fire on the homes in the 1900 block of Garden Street around 11:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police say they have no witnesses nor gunman description.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

