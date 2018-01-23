Apartment damaged in drive by shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A bullet hole in the home damaged in a Shreveport drive-by shooting. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman says her apartment was shot several times by a group of men early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Milam Street.

Witnesses told police about 6 or 7 men armed with guns exited a blue vehicle and fired several shots into an apartment complex.

The make or model of the car was unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

