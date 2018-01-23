Shreveport duplex damaged by suspected arson

Firefighters are investigating a suspected arson after a duplex caught fire in the 2900 block of Lindholm Street. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman)

Shreveport fire department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a duplex Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the two connected homes in the 2900 block of Lindholm Street just before 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the duplex.

The fire was reportedly under control just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters say the two connected homes were both vacant and no utilities were connected.

An arson investigator is on scene to investigate the cause of the fire once the hot spots are put out.

The fire investigator believes the fire was connected to another suspected arson from Monday night.

