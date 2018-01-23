Young girl shot while asleep in bed

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the arm while asleep in her bed in the 2600 block of Merwin Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that injured a young girl who was asleep in her bed.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Merwin Street.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm by a high powered rifle while sleeping in her bed.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl was one of many people inside the house, but no other injuries were reported, according to police.

Officer says the shots came from someone standing in a field next door to the house. Several shell casings were found in the grass.

#ShreveportNews 2600 Block of Merwin. Police say a teen girl, around 13, was shot while sleeping in her bed. Officers say someone was firing a high powered rifle into the home from a field next door. I’ll have a live report on @KSLA this morning. https://t.co/nY9vUzsCce pic.twitter.com/FDyFu921Sf — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) January 23, 2018

Police also found additional slugs in the bathroom area of the house.

Officers are searching the area for evidence and possible gunmen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.