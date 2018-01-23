2 youths shot in same house within 2 weeks of one another

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in one of her arms while she was asleep in her bed in the 2600 block of Merwin Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A young girl was shot as she lay sleeping in her bed.

And it's the second time in two weeks that a child has been shot in the Shreveport residence.

"We can't understand it. I mean, I woke up to a phone call and this is happening," said Shanta Harrison, who is a friend and relative of the wounded 12-year-old's family.

Harrison came by to check on the other children and take them to school after their mother left urgently for the hospital.

"Their Momma is not letting them go to school today because of all of this that's happened."

Now police are searching for the person or persons responsible for the most recent shooting.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2600 block of Merwin Street.

Police say a bullet from a high-powered rifle pierced the house's walls and struck the 12-year-old in one of her arms and just inches from her head.

Investigators think the bullet came from someone shooting a gun in a field next door to the house.

That's where they found several shell casings in the grass.

#ShreveportNews 2600 Block of Merwin. Police say a teen girl, around 13, was shot while sleeping in her bed. Officers say someone was firing a high powered rifle into the home from a field next door. I’ll have a live report on @KSLA this morning. https://t.co/nY9vUzsCce pic.twitter.com/FDyFu921Sf — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) January 23, 2018

More slugs were discovered in the bathroom area of the house.

The girl, who was not the only person in the residence at the time of the shooting, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

About two weeks ago, police say, a juvenile was handling a gun when a 7-year-old girl was accidentally shot.

Authorities say she is expected to be okay.

"We've got these kids running around with these guns. And we've got these parents that are busy doing everything else but raising their children," Harrison said, noting that police alone cannot fight crime in the city.

"And people want to holler about Shreveport police not doing their work. I say the same thing. But at the same time, if we don't control our kids, what is there left to do?"

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shootings to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.