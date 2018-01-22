Money, the magazine, rates Bossier City as the best place to put down roots in Louisiana

The magazine Money says Bossier City, La. (clockwise from top); Allen, Texas, Mustang, Okla., and Fayetteville, Ark., are the best places to live in each's respective state. (Source: Money)

Bossier City is not among the 10 best places for you to live in the South.

But it is the best place to set up house in Louisiana.

Those are the conclusions of Money.

Last year, the magazine chose "10 Southern gems" that offer the ideal mix of home affordability, strong economic growth, good schools and generally balmy weather.

No city in Louisiana made that list.

Now Money has published a list of the best city in each state.

And Bossier City is the magazine's choice for Louisiana.

LOUISIANA

"Located on the eastern bank of the Red River, just across from Shreveport, Bossier City is home to Barksdale Air Force Base and has in recent years become one of fastest-growing urban centers in the state," Money says.

"Bossier City has attracted new residents with ongoing infrastructure improvements, a low cost of living, and rich local culture — various music and culinary festivals take place in the area throughout the year."

The city's 65,034 residents have a median household income of $47,051 a year.

And job opportunities are expected to grow at a rate of 5.77 percent on the east side of Red River, the magazine says.

ARKANSAS

In Arkansas, according to Money, the best place to live is Fayetteville, population 85,793.

Its residents have a median household income of $40,835 a year, according to the list.

And jobs there are projected to grow at a rate of 6.13 percent.

OKLAHOMA

Mustang, a city of 18,549 about 25 minutes from Oklahoma City, is Money's pick for Oklahoma.

Projected job growth: 8.51 percent

Median household income: $66,714 a year.

TEXAS

And Texans best move to Allen, population 96,045.

The job market there is expected to grow by a whopping 16.99 percent, the magazine says.

And its residents have one of the higher median household incomes on Money's list — $104,524 a year.

Of course, Money's list comes with some caveats.

The magazine says it started compiling its list of the best places to live in each state by first looking only at places with populations of 10,000 to 100,000.

Money says it then eliminated any place that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state’s median household income or a lack of ethnic diversity.

"We then collected about 170,000 different data points to narrow the list."

Then reporters researched each spot, interviewing residents, checking out neighborhoods and "searching for the kinds of intangible factors that aren’t revealed by statistics," Money says.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

