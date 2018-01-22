Shreveport resident brings community, agencies together to discuss crime prevention

Ashley Ortego says she started looking at Shreveport's crime numbers after her home was burglarized in August.

Now she's put together a meeting for residents of the city's District 5 neighborhoods and representatives of the Caddo district attorney's office, city police, juvenile services, City Council members and parish commissioners.

Speeding, theft, burglary and violent crime topped concerns up for discussion Monday night.

Ortego says a lot people in Broadmoor, South Highlands and other District 5 neighborhoods don't feel safe.

They want to see more resources and action plans from the city's leaders.

Residents on Monday night suggested putting more police on the district's streets and better educating business managers about preventing shoplifting.

"We need to partner together with all the agencies and the neighbors," Ortego says.

"The solution is not more guns or bars on our windows or more cameras or lights or locks, although those are important.

"But we need to not be a target and not allow it."

The night's gathering turned into a question-and-answer session with many agency representatives discussing the problems they sometimes face while fighting crime.

When asked about tough prosecution of offenders, representatives from the district attorney's office defended their efforts and noted that cases sometimes fall apart because witnesses won't cooperate or testify in court.

Clay Walker, of Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, noted there are only 24 beds at the facility, prompting many in attendance to ask if more funding is needed for juvenile services.

Walker expects the problem to increase in July when Louisiana begins placing 17-year-olds in the juvenile justice system instead of the adult system.

In response to talk about property standards, Councilman Jeff Everson suggested that technology upgrades would be helpful in that city department.

As far as police's presence, Deputy Police Chief Bill Goodin said staffing is up and should go up more with the new academy starting in February.

And he drew people's attention to the fact that the city's crime rate is down in comparison to what it was in the 1980s.

