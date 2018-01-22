Two tornadoes touch down in Bowie County Sunday night

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has completed storm damage surveys in Bowie County, Texas. They have determined that two tornadoes touched down in the county Sunday night.

The first and strongest tornado touched down at 9:26 pm, 4 miles south-southwest of Dekalb Texas. The tornado stayed on the ground for 7 miles, eventually lifting almost 3 miles northeast of Dekalb. The tornado has been rated an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 125 mph. The tornado at it's maximum width was 560 yards across.

According the the NWS:

"A tornado touched down along US 259 just southwest of De Kalb and tracked northeast across the intersection of County Road 4231 and FM 44. Here it caused significant damage to a well constructed two-story home and did considerable damage to eight chicken farm buildings. The tornadic storm continued northeast where it crossed the intersection of FM 990 and FM 1840 where a one-story home had its roof removed and several hard-wood and pine trees were uprooted and snapped. As the tornado tracked across County Road 4228, there were signs of it widening with snapped hard-wood trees and down power lines were more noticeable. Once the tornado tracked to across Highway 82, hard-wood trees snapped at its base and significant damage to roofs of a church and nearby one to two story homes were prevalent. The tornadic storm continued to move northeast to across County Road 3201 where numerous hard-wood trees were downed a camper was destroyed. It then continued northeast where it crossed County Road 3203, uplifting a metal roof from a home and destroyed seven chicken farm buildings. Once it crossed northeast to across County Road 3202, it split and twisted hard-wood trees and destroyed an outbuilding before finally dissipating."

The same parent thunderstorm went on to produce a second, weaker tornado in Bowie County, touching down about 5 miles north of Malta, Texas. This tornado has been rated an EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. This tornado traveled only half a mile before lifting. It's maximum width was 50 yards.

According to the NWS:

"A tornado touched down along County Road 3109 where it damaged the roof of a one story home. The tornadic storm traveled northeast where it damaged the roof of Liberty Hill Church, which is located along County Road 3109. The tornadic storm uprooted several hard-wood trees before dissipating along Highway 992."

