Fire damages vacant house; investigators suspect arson

Fire damaged a house on Roosevelt Avenue in Shreveport the night of Jan. 22. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Fire damaged a Shreveport house Monday night.

Now it is being investigated as possible arson.

That's because the structure in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue was vacant and had no electrical or natural gas service.

The fire was reported at 6:50 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue between Sykes and Lomax streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's just east of Youree Drive and north of East Washington Street.

Chief John Lane said the 29 firefighters had the fire knocked down within 13 minutes.

In addition to damaging the house, it also caught grass on fire on the corner lot.

