Planners now have more time to choose best option for Jimmie Davis Bridge

Planners now have more time to figure out which option is best for the $80 million Jimmie Davis Bridge project.

That's the 50-year-old two-lane span connecting south Shreveport and south Bossier City.

First, the plan was to give the bridge a major facelift.

But Louisiana changed course due to environmental concerns and decided to build a bridge next to the existing one.

But plenty of questions still remain.

An environmental assessment that got underway in October originally was expected to be wrapped up by now.

The goal of the assessment is to figure out which plan for the project is best moving forward.

Now that assessment will be due this fall to give state and federal authorities the answers they need to choose the best of two final options available.

Louisiana highway department spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said those options include "whether or not to build four new lanes, two new spans and convert the existing to a pedestrian crossing ... or build one new span, two new lanes, have the pedestrian facilities on the new span and rehab the existing. So you'd have two spans crossing the river at the Jimmie Davis."

The longtime owner of a store just west of the bridge says he supports the plan that calls for two separate two-lane spans.

"Just even from a security standpoint, if one goes down, you've got the whole thing shut down," said Daryl Wilson, who owns Fine Wood Furniture.

Buchanan told us that it's not uncommon for environmental assessments to take time, sometimes years, and that this change should not affect the project's overall timeline.

Bids still are expected to go out sometime in 2020.

Then it will take several years to build. That means this project may not be completed until the mid- to late 2020s.

The federal government requires an environmental assessment before it pays millions of dollars for its portion of such projects.

And this project takes on even more importance when you consider this bridge has average daily traffic of 25,500 vehicles.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

