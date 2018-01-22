Robert's story: 'This isn't a parking lot. This is where I was born'

"My time is short and I want to do something I've never done before," Robert Lott says, explaining how he lives in a tent in some woods nearby. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Dozens humbly line up to accept help at the weekly Feed The Homeless event in downtown Shreveport.

But one steps out of line to offer help of his own.

"I come down here because I know a lot of people, I can get things situated for them and keep the peace. It's a blessing," explains Robert Lott.

Robert isn't a volunteer with Feed The Homeless. Rather, he's homeless himself.

And he has taken upon himself to help gather the homeless and coordinate the volunteer effort.

On Saturday morning, he led everyone in prayer, as well.

"My time is short and I want to do something I've never done before," says Robert, explaining how he lives in a tent in some woods nearby.

The back parking lot on Douglas Street behind First United Methodist Church has become a weekly, routine stop for many of the area's homeless.

Each Saturday at 9 a.m., Feed The Homeless coordinates with various volunteers to pass out sandwiches, clothes and anything else that may have been donated for that week's gathering.

"How did we end up in this parking lot today?," I asked Robert.

His response totally surprised me.

"This isn't a parking lot. This is where I was born and raised."

Long before the church needed the extra parking space, long before Robert served his country in the Army in the early 1970s, and long before he became homeless, there were a number of houses on this same block of Douglas Street.

"My house was here. It brings back memories," Robert adds.

He lived in one of those houses from the very day he was born.

But some 60-plus years later, he now finds himself standing in the same area, homeless but hopeful.

"I'm trying to let God lead and guide me. So I pray to him every day.

"The trees are growing up. In the summertime, they curl down. In the winter, they curl up.

"If they can pray to him, I know I can."

Volunteering and donating food Saturday morning was the G1 Impact baseball/softball academy. They chose Feed The Homeless as one of their community service projects.

"What we really want to bring to the kids is be the best they can be and always have a higher purpose in what they do. And that's serving God," says G1 Impact founder Jamie Burns.

He spent part of Saturday morning shaking the hands of nearly every person in line waiting for help.

"Our priest said to us one day in church, every time you look into somebody's eyes, see me. See God's face in their faces," Burns explains.

And when you look into their eyes, you better understand who a person is and how they may have ended up in Robert's old front yard.

"You want to desperately share that message with a whole lot of people, Robert adds.

"Sometimes people have to tell their stories. And then they know I'm not going down that path."

