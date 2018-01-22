Robert's story: 'This isn't a parking lot. This is where I was born'

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
