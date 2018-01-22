Fire reported at hospital

Firefighters clean up after a fire Jan. 22 atop a building at University Health in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Logan Greer)

Flames could be seen from a fire atop University Health in Shreveport the afternoon of Jan. 22. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Logan Greer)

Firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon at a Shreveport hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Kings Highway between Linwood and Samford avenues was reported at 2:22 p.m.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen coming from one area of the roof at University Health.

The fire was in the laundry dryer vent system, Chief John Lane said.

Investigators are not yet sure how the fire started, he said, adding that it could have been caused by lint.

No evacuations were necessary.

And no patients or firefighters were hurt.

Initially, Shreveport Fire Department had 19 units on the scene. That number has since dropped to 10.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate. That's standard protocol when a fire occurs in a state building.

