Missing woman found safe by family members

The Mansfield Police Department say a missing woman from Mansfield has been located by her family and is safe.

Police say family members had a telephone conversation with 19-year-old Shaundrea Abraham on Thursday, January 18 and believed she was in the Shreveport area.

Abraham is about 5’ 5”, 118 lbs with brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing black tights and a gray hoodie.

Police announced Tuesday morning that she has been sound and was safe and sound.

