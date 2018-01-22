Mansfield police ask for help finding missing woman

The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Mansfield.

Police say 19-year-old Shaundrea Abraham was last heard from on Thursday, January 18.

Family members had a telephone conversation with her on that day and she was believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Abraham is about 5’ 5”, 118 lbs with brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing black tights and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with any information on Abraham's whereabouts is asked to contact Mansfield police at 318-872-0520 or DeSoto Parish CrimeStoppers at 1-800-505-STOP (7867).

