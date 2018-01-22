Investigators suspect Caddo bicyclist died in hit-and-run

Investigators now think a motorist struck a bicyclist and left him for dead.

The man appears to be the victim of a hit-and-run driver, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Evidence leading them to that conclusion was discovered Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Mike Vaitkus, of the office's traffic safety unit.

And authorities have learned his identity.

He is 49-year-old Christopher B. Sheldon, of Shreveport.

Sheriff's Deputy Chris Woods was patrolling along the 200 block of Mayo Road about 3:45 a.m. Monday when he discovered Sheldon and his bicycle in the eastbound lane.

Woods said the Sheldon had a head wound and was lying face down.

The bicyclist was wearing a camouflage shirt, red pajama pants and brown work boots.

Sheldon also was partially on his black, white and red Giant bicycle.

He had no identification on him.

Investigators later identified him through the use of his fingerprints.

Now authorities are asking anyone with any information about Sheldon's death to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 681-1116.

