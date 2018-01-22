Deputies seeks info on man found dead in Caddo Parish

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating the case of a man found dead on Mayo Road early Monday morning.

A deputy on patrol around 3:45 a.m. discovered the man and his bicycle in the roadway in the eastbound lane of travel.

Deputies say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The man is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, with no hair and a brown goatee.

He was wearing a camouflage shirt, red pajama pants and brown work boots.

He was found alongside a black, white and red Giant bicycle.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 318-681-1116.

