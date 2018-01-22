Woman robs convenience store at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for the woman who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Triple J in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road.

Police say a woman entered the store, opened her jacket and revealed her gun to the employees.

She reportedly demanded money and grabbed cigarettes and other miscellaneous items while leaving.

The woman is described as being 5'8" with a slender build wearing a black skull cap, white T-shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

Police say the woman got away in a black car but the make and model are unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

