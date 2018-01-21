Storm causes damage at DeKalb; school district delays start

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The photographer says this screen shot from video shows a possible tornado at Franklin County Road 3170 near Winnsboro, Texas, about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21. (Source: Cary Moore)

Debris was left along Farm-to-Market Road 990 south of DeKalb, Texas, after a storm moved through the area the night of Jan. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Eric Dean)

The roof was torn off a home in the DeKalb, Texas, area during a storm the night of Jan. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Eric Dean)

The National Weather Service and observers are reporting storm-related damage in Bowie County, Texas.

Classes at DeKalb ISD schools will not convene until 10 a.m. Monday due to the extent of the damage, the district's superintendent says.

DeKalb firefighters reportedly responded to a damaged house along Farm-to-Market Road 990 south of DeKalb.

There's damage on the east side of U.S. Highway 259 and on Bowie County Road 44 just north of Farm-to-Market Road 4230, the Weather Service reports.

Trees and powerlines in the area also have been damaged.

Among the downed power lines are some along U.S. Highway 259 South a mile west of DeKalb.

Witnesses have reported utility poles down just east of downtown DeKalb.

The storm power lines and uprooted trees along Bowie County Road 3201 east of DeKalb.

There's more damage in rural areas than in town, an observer said.

People still are trying to assess the damage, he said, but it will be daylight before anyone knows the full extent.

