DeKalb, TX, residents survey damage; NWS says it possibly was an EF2 tornado

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The photographer says this screen shot from video shows a possible tornado at Franklin County Road 3170 near Winnsboro, Texas, about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21. (Source: Cary Moore)

Debris was left along Farm-to-Market Road 990 south of DeKalb, Texas, after a storm moved through the area the night of Jan. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Eric Dean)

The roof was torn off a home in the DeKalb, Texas, area during a storm the night of Jan. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Eric Dean)

An American flag dangles upside down in the wind.

A wandering dog cowers.

And people say thanks that no one was seriously hurt or worse.

That was the picture Monday in DeKalb, Texas, in the wake of a tornado the previous night.

"I couldn't believe it, man. I just thought, 'Naw, no way'," says a DeKalb resident who lost his home in the storm.

"I get out the bed and the house is tore up. It tore up everything and destroyed my truck.

"But the main thing is we were still alive through all of this; so it's a blessing."

Surveyors with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport now think damage inflicted on the Bowie County town and surrounding areas was the result of a tornado, possibly an EF2.

Even before the stormy night was over, the DeKalb ISD superintendent delayed the start of classes Monday until 10 a.m. due to the extent of the damage.

DeKalb firefighters reportedly responded to a damaged house along Farm-to-Market Road 990 south of DeKalb.

There's damage on the east side of U.S. Highway 259 and on Bowie County Road 44 just north of Farm-to-Market Road 4230, the Weather Service reports.

De Kalb was hit by a possible tornado last night and this is just some of the damage along Hwy 82 and Farm to Market Rd 990. Just spoke with one homeowner who recounted the event. Just thankful they’re all alive. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/xuiehAze3t — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) January 22, 2018

Trees and powerlines in the area also have been damaged.

Among the downed power lines are some along U.S. Highway 259 South a mile west of DeKalb.

Tons of damage along Hwy 82 near DeKalb, TX this morning. Use caution when driving through the area. A lot of SWEPCO Units out and downed power lines. https://t.co/ggUfIuJQvn @KSLA pic.twitter.com/7RKH8Ym4kG — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) January 22, 2018

Witnesses have reported utility poles down just east of downtown DeKalb.

The storm power lines and uprooted trees along Bowie County Road 3201 east of DeKalb.

There's more damage in rural areas than in town, an observer said.

This used to be Chris Boyd’s garage. A minute ago I mentioned it was cold out here and HE offered ME a coat. A man who’s home was just destroyed by a tornado offered me a coat. This surely is a Texas town. Hear from Chris at 6:30 on @KSLA pic.twitter.com/9qzpGX7ruu — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) January 22, 2018

