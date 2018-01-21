Someone steals 4-wheeler, trailer, bush hog from camp

Taken were an orange 2002 Honda Rancher 350 four-wheeler similar to the one shown here plus a black 18-foot utility trailer and a red 5-foot bush hog. (Source: YouTube)

Sabine Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the theft of several items from a hunting camp.

It occurred sometime between the night of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 on Marthaville Road about 8 miles north of Many.

Taken were an orange 2002 Honda Rancher 350 four-wheeler, a black 18-foot utility trailer and a red 5-foot bush hog.

The theft is being investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511 or Sabine sheriff's investigators at (318) 590-9475.

