2 men died in separate wrecks in ETX, newspapers report

A Caddo Parish man and one from DeBerry, Texas, died in separate traffic accidents this weekend in East Texas, two newspapers report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jarrid Atkins, of Shreveport, was killed when a car hit a tractor-trailer rig and another car, according to accounts in the the Longview News-Journal and Panola Watchman.

The Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office confirms there was a fatal wreck at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 79 in DeBerry, Texas.

The newspaper stories say Atkins was in a car heading north in the outside lane US 79 its driver tried to pass another car.

DPS said the 18-wheeler was stopped in the left lane and trying to turn left.

The car in which Atkins was traveling hit the tractor-trailer rig then the other car, went into a skid and struck a tree.

Initial reports identified Atkins as the driver.

His family members said Sunday afternoon that the car was being driven by Cederrick Robinson and that Atkins and Kedrick Morgan were passengers, the newspapers report.

A Texas DPS spokeswoman was not immediately available to confirm where Atkins was inside the car.

The driver of the other car is listed as Stephen Young, DPS said.

No other information about Young or the tractor-trailer's driver was available Sunday.

Atkins' death marked the second fatality of the weekend in East Texas.

About 1 p.m. Saturday, 23-year-old Ronnie Martin, of DeBerry, died Saturday afternoon after his car slid off a road near Waskom, Texas, hit several trees then became engulfed in flames, according to the newspaper reports, which cite DPS.

Authorities say the accident occurred as Martin was driving north on Farm-to-Market Road 9 “at an unsafe speed,” the media reports say.

When his car hit a curve in the roadway, DPS said, it traveled into the other right-of-way, overcorrected and slid sideways before striking numerous trees.

Martin’s car became wedged between several trees and was engulfed in flames, according to DPS.

