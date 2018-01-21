Sigh of relief in Louisiana about REAL ID extension

The latest deadline was supposed to come on Monday. But Louisiana recently received yet another extension for enforcement of the REAL ID Act.

Originally approved by Congress in 2005, just over half the states are REAL ID compliant more than a decade later.

The Department of Homeland Security will require all 50 states to be REAL ID compliant by 2020. But Louisiana's latest extension ends in October.

Louisiana driver's licenses will still be an accepted form of identification for boarding planes and entering federal courthouses until this fall.

It's just the latest extension for Louisiana residents to replace their old licenses with REAL IDs. The deadline was supposed to be this Monday, January 22.

Mark Crawford, Shreveport Airport Authority Marketing Manager, told us, "The last probably two or three weeks we've had maybe two or three phone calls a day. And until we knew there was an extension, we of course were recommending everyone to get a Real I.D.."

REAL IDs set higher security standards for state-issued identification cards and drivers licenses. So, later this year when a Real I.D. is required to check in here at places like Shreveport Regional Airport, the people we met understand the need for an extra layer of security, especially in the years after 9/11.

That included travelers like Diana Araiza who described her support as a balance between security versus privacy.

"When I heard that we were going to need new I.D.'s my first thought was that it was kind of a(n) inconvenience," said Araiza.

She added, "It is a hassle but it, I mean, if we need more security then we need more security. So, that's kind of how I feel."

Araiza isn't alone in her support of Real I.D. program. Fellow traveler Rick McMullin explained, "If this will help us to, you know, expedite things than so be it. If it helps with security or safety so be it."

The official deadline for a REAL ID in Louisiana now comes on October 10.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lists 15 alternatives to a REAL ID as an accepted form of identification, including an enhanced driver's license or a passport.

