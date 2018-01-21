Vigil held for young mother who died 3 days after rollover crash

Friends and family members gathered Jan. 21 for prayer and a balloon release for 23-year-old Destini "NuNu" Ruffins, who died three days after being hurt in a rollover accident in which her infant son also was injured. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Friends and family members gathered Jan. 21 for prayer and a balloon release for 23-year-old Destini "NuNu" Ruffins, who died three days after being hurt in a rollover accident in which her infant son also was injured. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Friends and family members gathered Jan. 21 for prayer and a balloon release for 23-year-old Destini "NuNu" Ruffins, who died three days after being hurt in a rollover accident in which her infant son also was injured. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Friends and family members gathered Jan. 21 for prayer and a balloon release for 23-year-old Destini "NuNu" Ruffins, who died three days after being hurt in a rollover accident in which her infant son also was injured. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Friends and family members held a vigil Sunday for a young mother who died days after a rollover accident in which her infant also was hurt.

They gathered for prayer and a balloon release at the scene of the wreck on Louisiana Highway 3132 that claimed the life of 23-year-old Destini "NuNu" Ruffins.

She and her year-old son were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over the morning of Jan. 14.

Ruffins died three days later.

Her son has been released from the hospital.

The child was among those gathered Sunday for the vigil organized by Ruffins' cousin Davonta Ruffins.

Destini Ruffins' grandmother Leontine Ruffins led the prayer that started the event.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.