Federal government shutdown impacts pay, staffing, medical care, other services at BAFB

Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.

A history of government shutdowns in the US

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is blasting Congress for playing politics with military pay, telling U.S. soldiers stationed in the Middle East that the Trump administration would "demand that they reopen the government.".

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is defending himself from charges of hypocrisy in his attacks on Democrats over the government shutdown, given his own role at the center of the last fiscal clash in 2013.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.

Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.

During the government shutdown, only readiness briefings and TAP class are available at Barksdale Air Force Base's Airmen & Family Readiness Center. All other programs are closed. (Source: Barksdale Air Force Base)

Barksdale Air Force Base's main pharmacy is closed during the government shutdown. Its satellite pharmacy is open. (Source: Barksdale Air Force Base)

The Barksdale Air Force Base commissary, which normally is closed on Mondays, will be open during regular hours Jan. 22-24 then will be closed the evening of Jan. 24 until further notice. (Source: Carothers Construction)

Barksdale Air Force Base airmen's pay, access to medical care and even some personnel's ability to move elsewhere could be disrupted by the federal government shutdown.

President Donald Trump has called for an end Senate filibusters, the Associated Press reports.

Some defecting GOP senators have kept Republicans from getting the votes needed to end the shutdown, which now is in its second day.

The shutdown is having real impacts on Barksdale and, thus, Shreveport-Bossier City.

Barksdale leaders are ordering all base personnel to report Monday morning to begin an orderly shutdown.

Members of the military are not subject to furlough.

But they also are not being paid for any work they do or have done since Friday.

Those paychecks won't come until there is an appropriation or a resolution to continue government operations.

As for civilian employees, their leaders will notify them of their status when they report Monday.

The base will have minimal civilian staffing during the shutdown.

"It is distressing to our civilian teammates who must suffer another furlough," says a post on the base's Facebook page.

The disruption in pay has some personnel wondering how they will pay their bills.

Military members are being encouraged to consult their chain of command about financial aid from Military One Source and the Air Force Aid Society.

There's also the Louisiana Military Assistance Fund.

If employees or their families cannot get help from those organizations, base officials say, they may seek financial assistance from the North Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross.

As for civilians, there is the Employee Assistance Program. Its services are free and available around the clock. Click here or call toll-free at (800) 222-0364 for help.

Barksdale officials say there are other ways base operations are being impacted by the government shutdown.

FOOD

The commissary, which normally is closed on Mondays, will be open during regular hours Monday through Wednesday.

Then it will close Wednesday evening until further notice.

AAFES outlets will remain open.

MEDICAL

As of now, no medical and dental appointments will be canceled. "But services will be degraded due to the shutdown and furlough of civilian medical employees," the base advises.

At this time, medical care off base will not be affected.

The base's main pharmacy is closed during the shutdown.

The satellite pharmacy is open.

People traveling for medical care should check with patient administration Monday morning for guidance.

MOVES

All temporary duty travel is canceled or terminated unless it fals into excepted categories. "Contact your leadership to determine the status of your temporary duty," the base advises.

Permanent change-of-station activities already underway will continue until completion.

New actions will not be started unless in support of an activity excepted by the Defense Department secretary.

OTHER

Airmen & Family Readiness Center: only readiness briefings and TAP class available. All other programs closed.

Child care facilities: open

Education center: Airmen will be unable to apply for military tuition assistance. Funding that already has been approved will be paid out.

"Please do not make any financial commitment for classes until this situation is resolved," base officials advise.

"If you decide to pay for a class out of pocket during the shutdown, be aware that you will likely NOT be reimbursed after the shutdown."

FSS food service facilities: open.

Not affect at this time: all other facilities and services, including postal, ID card section, outdoor recreation, the golf club and other recreational facilities.

"Together, we will make it through this challenge," the base's post states.

"Now, more than ever, look out for your wingmen and your families."

