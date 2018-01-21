Trial set to start for man accused of trying to blow up his former employer's house

A former maintenance worker is set to go to trial Monday for allegedly using an explosive to try to set fire to his ex-employer's residence.

Douglas Holley, a 54-year-old who formerly worked at Holly Hill Farm Equestrian Center, is accused of attempting to murder two people by setting off an explosive device under their residence.

He was arrested in 2015 and charged with:

one count of manufacturing and possessing a bomb

possession/dealing with illegal weapons

two counts of attempted first-degree murder

The explosion happened under a home at Holly Hill Farm on Old Plain Dealing Road.

Investigators found an explosive device beneath the main bedroom inside the pier-and-beam house.

There were no reported injuries.

Holley had been employed for about 4 years at the horse farm.

