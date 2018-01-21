Severe weather possible as storms move through tonight

A round of strong to severe storms will track across the ArkLaTex this evening and into the overnight hours. Storms will track through the north and northwest corner of the area including Idabel, De Queen, Texarkana and Mount Pleasant between 8pm and 11pm. Storms will move through Hope, Shreveport, Minden, Marshall and Mansfield between 11pm and 2am. Between 2am and 5am storms will be found from Arcadia down to Natchitoches.

Damaging wind gusts of 60mph or higher are possible in the strongest storms. The threat for large hail looks low. While the tornado threat is also low, an isolated spin-up can't be ruled out.

Here are a few snapshots from Futuretrack as storms move through tonight.

8pm

12am

4am

STAY WEATHER AWARE

