Man charged with death of a toddler

A man in Bossier City is in police custody after allegedly having connections to the death of a toddler.

Friday, Authorities arrested Jacob Wayne Davis, 34, on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder.

Police say Davis is being charged relating to the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, 16-month old Kennedi Williams.

Nov. 30, Bossier City police and fire department were called to the apartment of Davis’ girlfriend on East Texas Street regarding the child being unresponsive.

The baby was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Autopsy results determined the child’s death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Davis was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a fugitive and was subsequently transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.

His bond on the murder charge is set at $2 million.

