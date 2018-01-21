The Rated “R” Experience in Shreveport

Looking for some "R" Rated fun this weekend?

If so, New Life Full Gospel House of Worship is where you want to be.

Friends in Unity (FIU), a Shreveport based youth ministry group, is hosting an event called Rated “R” Experience.

Friday, Jan. 19, they will begin with a Prayer Explosion starting at 6:30 p.m. Followed by a Vision Board Party on Saturday, Jan. 20 and a Millennial Mixer on Sunday, Jan. 21. FIU will finish things off Monday, Jan. 22 with Christian Skate Night.

Craig Johnson, Shammia Williams, and Jeremy Lee are 3 of the many members of the FIU Group in Shreveport.

This group is represented by faith-driven youth from different churches around the area.

The event was created as a unique and encouraging way to see young adults come together through praise and worship while meeting new people.

"We come together to unify millennials to break bondages, to show them different ways, different avenues, businesses, enhance prayer life, and set out a vision in life to be able to achieve different goals." says, Craig Johnson.

There is no age barrier for the events.

