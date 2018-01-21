Fire Marshal: No sign of arson at Redwater Diner

Multiple fire departments across Bowie County are working to put out a fire that destroyed a Redwater diner Friday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12 Viewer)

Fire officials in Bowie County say that the fire at the Redwater Diner was not a case of arson.

According to Bowie County Deputy Fire Marshal, Scottie Taylor, the fire started in the southwest corner of the building.

Crews were called to the Redwater Diner at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Redwater Diner was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Bowie County deputies say there was an apartment in the back attached to the diner with two people who had to be woken up. They were all able to get out safely.

Firefighters say the fire spread quickly and Redwater Diner was burned to the ground with only a few walls remaining.

The US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called in to investigate.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.