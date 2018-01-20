Students compete in 7th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition

On January 20th the Mahogany Ensemble Theatre in partnership with Centenary College and Shreve memorial library system hosted the 7th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition on Saturday.

It took place on the campus of Centenary College. The event honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the rich Civil Rights heritage in Northwest Louisiana.

"My greatest joy is being able to watch our youth continue to be the next generation of cultural bearers and traditions in our community,” said Angelique Feaster-Evans, Mahogany Ensemble Theater

All the participants received on-stage recognition, awards, and presentations.

Through the art of oratorical presentation, students showcased the emerging leader within and showed proof of talented youth in the region.

The oratory competition was open to students grades 3rd through 5th (elementary division), 6th through 8th (junior division), 9th through 12th (senior division).

The Youth Leadership Award which was open to young adults ages 16-21.

Each Division was Presented with 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place Awards.

First Place Winners will also present their speech at a public event that will be announced by the ensemble theater.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.