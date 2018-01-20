LA Tech formally introduces new mascot Tech XXII

On Saturday, Louisiana Tech University introduced its newest addition to their University family, Tech XXII.

Tech XXII is the son of Tech XXI and is 14 months old, weighs 36 pounds. He was introduced at a small gathering at the Marbury Alumni Center, according to a news release.

“Tech XXII is a good-natured, fun guy who we all look forward to spending time with and getting to know,” SGA president Ben Rice said, in a news release. “His father was a beloved and iconic figure during his time as the mascot; his son will be no less than that. We’ve missed seeing Tech XXI around campus and at sporting events; it’ll be great to see his son following in his father’s paw steps.”

He shares a strong resemblance to his father and will share the spotlight with Champ, LA Tech's costumed mascot.

The news release said he will live with a family "with strong ties to Louisiana Tech."

Tech XXII made his first appearance after his introduction to the Louisiana Tech men's football game. He will make a few more appearances this spring, including at Loyal Blue weekend in mid-April.

However, he will spend most of his time learning how to be the perfect representative of Louisiana Tech.

Tech XXII was donated by a Louisiana breeder who wishes to remain anonymous. Tech’s Student Government Association owns the mascot until he retires or until he turns 5.

