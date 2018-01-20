Local artists take "On The Wall" at Artspace

The walls of Artspace in downtown Shreveport now have a fresh look, albeit temporary, thanks to three local artists.

The exhibit is called "On The Wall" and it features large-scale artwork painted onto the first floor walls of the gallery.

"It's amazing to see how all of the colors come to life, it's amazing," said Eric Francis, one of the artists. "You're looking at over nine feet of painting the thing is over 35 feet wide."

Francis, alongside Lisandra T. Di Liberto Brown and Wil Brown, spent 7 days working on the murals. They told News 12 they worked 12 hour days to complete it, but not without some trial and error along the way.

"We realized there were textured walls, so we couldn't have the amount of detail that we actually wanted," Francis said. "We had to paint layer after layer after layer of a certain color...we realized we had to add certain things."

The three artists collaborated to create the individual designs, each offering their own artistic spin and flare.

"We're very different as painters," Francis said. "I have a more realistic style, she [Liberto] has a really creative kind of style using all kinds of colors."

Although the designs are very intricate, each painting only features five colors, creating a consistency between the different designs.

The "On The Wall" exhibit will be open to the public until February 17.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.