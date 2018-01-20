2018 SFL Boat, Sport & RV Show this weekend

If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, The State Fair of Louisiana's Boat, Sport and RV Show is taking place right now.

The event is going on right now until 8 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

Ticket prices are $6 for guests, kids under 12 get in for free.

Product dealers at the event include Bayou Outdoor Supercenter, Camping World, H&W Marine, Water Moccasin Outdoors, Marine Specialties of Louisiana, Futrell Marine, G&C Honda, Golf Cars of Louisiana, Fairway Carts and Shreveport Tractor, Inc. and more.

Free attractions for the family include a Catfish Pond, a "Hawg Trough" Bass Tub, and Don Edwards' Wildlife Exhibit. Monster truck rides will be available. Live bluegrass music will be performed.

Concessions will be available such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, pork rinds, sausage, hamburgers, kettle corn and more.

The Boat Show will wrap up on Sunday, hours will be noon to 6 p.m for more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.