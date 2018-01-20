Webster Parish burn ban lifted - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Webster Parish burn ban lifted

Webster Parish Burn Ban (Source: KSLA News 12) Webster Parish Burn Ban (Source: KSLA News 12)
WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The burn ban issued for Webster Parish has been lifted, according to The Webster Parish Fire Chiefs Association.

The burn ban was originally issued on Saturday.

Anyone with any additional questions can contact their local district fire chief. 

