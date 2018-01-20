Webster Parish burn ban - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Webster Parish burn ban

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

If you live in Webster Parish you are under a BURN BAN.

This is effective immediately according to The Webster Parish Fire Chiefs Association.

All outdoor burning is prohibited at this time.

If you should need to do so, a special request may be sent to your district fire chief. 

