Women's March 2018 Shreveport-Bossier City

Women’s March Shreveport-Bossier will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The rally is designed to encourage and empower people to support women’s rights, human rights, civil rights, social and environmental justice and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections.

This is to reaffirm commitment to building a positive and just future for all and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past years.

Following the march and rally, Women’s March Shreveport-Bossier will also be engaging in community outreach events in downtown Shreveport.

The mission of the Women’s March is to harness the political power of women and their communities to create transformative social change.

Women’s march is a female-led movement providing intersectional education on a range of issues.

Events of 2017 have led to the focus on voter education and all things encompassed in the message for this year: “Hear Our Vote.”

On Saturday, Jan. 27, North Louisiana will host its 5th Annual Life March at 10:00 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Every Life Deserves a Lifetime.”

Many of the area’s well-known church leaders and top federal, state and local elected officials will be featured on the program.

The event will begin at the north lot of the Louisiana Boardwalk leading participants across the Texas Street Bridge and into Shreveport’s Festival Plaza for the main program.

