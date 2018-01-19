DeSoto Parish feeling freeze and thaw water woes

The water may be running smoothly once again but that doesn't mean all the water problems have passed in places like DeSoto Parish.

This week's hard freeze and thaw led to hundreds of leaks and busted pipes leading to multiple issues, not the least of which was a dramatic drop in water pressure, especially in DeSoto Parish Waterworks District 1.

"Well yeah, we didn't have, wasn't able to wash clothes, take a bath or nothing," explained water customer Robert Davis.

Even when the pressure was restored by noon on this Friday, some water customers, like Davis' daughter, Rachel Dixon, said they still had a very unpleasant surprise awaiting them.

"It was brown, couldn't brush my teeth and wash my hands, nothing. It's just brown," said Dixon.

But make no mistake, customers were still grateful to have their water service restored after a day with no pressure.

With 300 to 400 water leaks, not everyone was home when crews came by to check on the water meters. Crews laid the lids sideways to let people know that there is a problem. The water is being left off where leaks and breaks are likely until homeowners can call back and have crews return to help spot the trouble - so repairs can be made.

Going neighborhood to neighborhood and door to door in some cases helped regain pressure to the system. Once tests can be conducted on Monday, the water boil advisories are expected to be lifted by Tuesday at the latest.

By state law when water pressure is lost, or drops dramatically, a water boil advisory must go into effect in those areas until testing can show no contamination. However, this was not a boil order because no contamination has been detected.

