Police seek bank robber in Shreveport

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help to find the owner or driver of a pickup truck believed to be involved in a robbery at a bank Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Carter Federal Credit Union located inside the Kroger Shopping Center in the 6600 block of Youree Dr. just before 10:30 a.m.

The alleged gunman rushed around the counter, pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanded money, according to police. The clerk gave the person an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man ran to the parking lot and drove away in an older model white Chevrolet truck.

He is described wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, gray jogging pants, maroon underwear and yellow tennis shoes.

Anybody with information about this robbery is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

