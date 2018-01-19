Man facing charges after lying about shooting to police

A man is facing charges after fabricating a story about being shot by several suspects earlier this week.

La'Gregory Burns told police he was walking with his girlfriend when multiple people inside a car started shooting at them.

Shreveport detectives reviewed video and collected other evidence that led them to believe Burns shot himself in the leg while mishandling his firearm.

On Jan. 17, Shreveport police responded to the 4700 block of Lyba Street just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Burns was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested at his home and charged with one count each of filing a false police report and a fugitive warrant through Caddo probation and parole.

Other charges are forthcoming.

