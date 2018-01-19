Wiley College students call for increased security after bullet flies through window

Days after a shootout on the Wiley College campus in Marshall, Texas students are pushing for more safety measures on campus.

The shooting that happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday sent a bullet flying into the window of a college student's dorm room. Marshall Police say they are investigating. But as of now, there only clues are car parts left behind after the suspects crashed before fleeing the crime scene, and a blurry video of the suspects driving away.

"It is believed that two people possibly in a 2006 Chevy Impala were possibly shooting at someone else in the parking lot and may have exchanged gunfire," said Marshall Police Department's Public Information Officer Kelly Colvin. "Right now we're just looking for witnesses who might've seen anything or heard anything to just call us."

The shooting and the few details surrounding it have many students ready for the school to take action.

"Safety is a question, we're not going to pretend that it's not," said Junior Class President Edward Grogan. "I would like to see our administration take more precautions toward who is able to get onto our campus," said Wiley College Junior Telia Hadley.

In a statement, Wiley College officials responded by saying,

Wiley College is thankful that no one was injured during the early Monday incident in which unknown persons in an unidentified vehicle discharged a weapon on the grounds of a residence hall. The Marshall Police Department is investigating the incident , and the department has released a statement that they believe the suspects may have been exchanging gunfire with someone crossing the parking lot of the residence hall. Police officers at the scene of the incident discovered that a bullet did penetrate a window and enter a room of the residence hall; however, no one was injured, and the police department stated that the residence hall is not believed to be a target of the gunfire. In any and all matters, the first and foremost priority at Wiley College is ensuring the safety of our students. As the investigation continues, campus security officers have increased their patrols at the residence halls and throughout the campus. The Marshall Police Department has been asked to increase its patrols of the campus as well. The College is reviewing all of its camera placements and ensuring that they can function as designed. We are also educating our students on the College camera system. This will occur during a series of meetings with our students. We are looking at all of our security measures to ensure we are doing everything possible to maintain a safe environment for our students.

It's something Brittany Powers, a senior says was a close call that was too close for comfort.

"If she was just in her closet, she could've got hit. And that's pretty scary you come to school to get your education not worry about am I safe?"

The students are hoping to work with school officials as they work toward making the campus safer.

So far, no arrests have been made.

