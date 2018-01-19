ArkLaTex Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend here's couple events lined up across the ArkLaTex for you to check out.
Jan. 20
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Learning Express Toys of Shreveport
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
George’s Pond- Encompass Sports
1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Discovery Place Children’s Museum
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Caddo Parish Courthouse
7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Artipsy Studio
7:30 p.m.
CenturyLink Center
Jan. 21
6 p.m.
Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
Rated "R" Experience
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
New Life Full Gospel House of Worship
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bossier City Civic Center
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.