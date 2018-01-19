ArkLaTex Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend here's couple events lined up across the ArkLaTex for you to check out.

Jan. 20

Messy Minion Meet & Greet

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Learning Express Toys of Shreveport

Public Ice Skating

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

George’s Pond- Encompass Sports

Discovery Land Game

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Discovery Place Children’s Museum

Women’s March 2018

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Caddo Parish Courthouse

Artipsy Cocktail Tasting

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Artipsy Studio

Monster Nation

7:30 p.m.

CenturyLink Center





Jan. 21

MLK Celebration

6 p.m.

Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church



Rated "R" Experience

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

New Life Full Gospel House of Worship

ArkLaTex Antique Festival

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bossier City Civic Center

