ArkLaTex Weekend

Weekend events for Jan 20-21 Weekend events for Jan 20-21
Rated "R" Experience Rated "R" Experience
ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend here's couple events lined up across the ArkLaTex for you to check out.

Jan. 20

Messy Minion Meet & Greet

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Learning Express Toys of Shreveport

Public Ice Skating

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

George’s Pond- Encompass Sports

Discovery Land Game 

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Discovery Place Children’s Museum

Women’s March 2018

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Caddo Parish Courthouse

Artipsy Cocktail Tasting

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Artipsy Studio

Monster Nation

7:30 p.m.

CenturyLink Center


 

Jan. 21

MLK Celebration 

6 p.m.

Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church


Rated "R" Experience 

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

New Life Full Gospel House of Worship 

ArkLaTex Antique Festival

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bossier City Civic Center

