Shreveport Memorial Library to hold #Adulting program for teens

Finally, a program will be held for teens offering a chance for them to learn how to sew a button, work a microwave and sort laundry properly.

The course titled #Adulting will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch of Shreve Memorial Library, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on and Wed. Jan. 24 at the Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street.

#Adulting is free and open to teens and tweens ages 11 to 17.

According to a news release, the classes will cover how to cook a healthy meal from scratch and essential cell phone apps essential to make "adulting" easier. Teens will also learn basic first aid, setting a budget and understanding credit.

Hands-on activities will be provided to allow teens to apply the skills they learn.

For more information on this and other teen programs at Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.