East Stoner Avenue closed near Overton Brooks VA Hospital due to gas leak

Crews are working to fix a gas line break near Shreveport's Overton Brooks VA Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Shreveport police have closed the street between Viking Drive and Easy Street during this time, according to Shreveport Fire Department EMS Officer Clarence Reese.

Reese says the leak may have been caused by a contractor that hit the gas main.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.

