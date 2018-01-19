Shreveport police ask for help finding runaway

Investigators with Shreveport Police Departments Youth Services Division are asking the public’s help to find a 16-year old girl believed to have run away.

Police say Dolora Waters was last seen on January 12 in the 9000 block of Walker Road.

Waters is described as a white female 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

