Caddo coroner names driver in Sunday fatal crash

One of two people killed in a collision between a car and an 18-wheeler Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Rex Vincent Walker-Sullivan, 29, was the driver of a vehicle southbound on the I-49 North overpass at state Highway 173 that collided head-on with the big rig around 6 a.m.

The passenger in the car, whose name is withheld pending family notification, was ejected.

Both the car and cab of the tractor-trailer caught fire and were completely consumed by flames, Caddo sheriff's deputies said.

The truck driver was able to free himself from his cab.

He was taken to University Health for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

