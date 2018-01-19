Keithville water at "critically low level"

A representative from Waterworks District #7 in Keithville are asking customers to check their water lines for leaks that may be cause critical water levels.

The representative announced Friday the area had low levels causing low pressure that they believe is a result of leaks.

The water district has checked all their main lines and is making repairs as needed.

They feel the low levels are coming from customer leaks.

They are asking all customers to check their lines for leaks. If leaks are found, they are asked to turn off their water until it can be repaired.

