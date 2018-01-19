Keithville water at "critically low level"

Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:37 PM EST 2018-01-19 18:37:04 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 1:37 PM EST 2018-01-19 18:37:04 GMT
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.
Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 2:44 AM EST 2018-01-18 07:44:12 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 2:28 AM EST 2018-01-19 07:28:20 GMT
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 9:50 AM EST 2018-01-19 14:50:55 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 9:50 AM EST 2018-01-19 14:50:55 GMT
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 11:57 AM EST 2018-01-19 16:57:18 GMT Bobby Snider (Source: family)
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:32 PM EST 2018-01-19 18:32:29 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 1:32 PM EST 2018-01-19 18:32:29 GMT Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard. Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 11:12 AM EST 2018-01-19 16:12:39 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 11:19 AM EST 2018-01-19 16:19:16 GMT Amazon upped it's Prime fee by 18 percent. (Source: Pixaby)
The premium membership which grants faster shipping and access to Amazon Video, will increase by 18 percent.
Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:25 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:25:00 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 4:38 PM EST 2018-01-19 21:38:56 GMT
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 11:24 AM EST 2018-01-19 16:24:58 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 4:36 PM EST 2018-01-19 21:36:54 GMT Alabama police are investigating the killing of a mom and online exhibitionist who was found dead outside her home near Birmingham. Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 2:25 AM EST 2018-01-19 07:25:16 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 4:31 PM EST 2018-01-19 21:31:02 GMT
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
BREAKING Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 2:19 PM EST 2018-01-19 19:19:32 GMT Vermilion school board President Anthony Fontana is resigning. (Source: KATC) The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is resigning. Anthony Fontana Jr. made the announcement Friday, less than two weeks after the arrest of a Vermilion Parish teacher at a school board meeting made national news. Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, questioned board members about a pay raise for Superintendent Jerome Puyau. Fontana ruled her out of order, saying she was asking questions during a part of the meeting that was for public ...