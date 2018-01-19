Woman escapes burning house

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that a woman escaped from on Friday morning. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Firefighters say several neighbors called and reported the fire in the 1900 block of Michoud Street around 10:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

The woman who lived in the house was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner told firefighters she was experiencing electrical issues and had a candle lit at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say there are lots of contents in the home they are searching through to try and determine the cause.

