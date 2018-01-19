Man shot after being robbed of pants, cash

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man says he was shot behind a home Thursday night. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hattie Street.

The victim told police two men armed with an AK-47 made him walk behind a house, stole his pants and cash then shot him in the arm.

Detectives say they found blood in an SUV in a nearby driveway.

The victim was given first aid treatment on scene by the Shreveport fire department for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to University Health hospital, according to police reports.

The armed men were described as wearing tan jackets.

Witnesses told police they were also shot at as the men were walking away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

